Jorgie Porter shares insight into motherhood following miscarriage

Jorgie Porter has opened up about her experience with motherhood.

The Hollyoaks actress welcomed her baby boy, Forest, into the world in November of last year with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

Now that Forest is eight months old, Jorgie has shared an insight into the realities of motherhood and loss after tragically suffering a miscarriage at 14 weeks with quadruplets in August 2021, and another miscarriage at 6 weeks at the start of 2022.

Speaking to OK!, the 35-year-old revealed, “Life has been a roller-coaster ride, but I’m doing great. For a while after I’d given birth, it was all a bit of a panic”.

“I think going through loss changes how you feel. Having been through miscarriage, I’m so grateful to be a mum and it makes me appreciate having Forest even more because I know how fragile things can be”.

Porter went on to admit, “I’d wrap Forest up in cotton wool if I could. I think it’s due to the fact I’ve lost before. When other people are with Forest, I’m the kind of parent who’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, let me sort it’, rather than letting them take over”.

“I’m starting to get more relaxed but at the beginning I was like, ‘He’s precious, don’t touch him’”. People say that you lose yourself after becoming a mum and that was true for a while as I was so focused on looking after Forest”.

“Once I got into the swing of things, I started to feel myself thanks to date nights with Ollie or phone calls with friends”.

As the actress keeps her 753K Instagram followers up to date with her motherhood journey, Jorgie spoke out about the importance of showing the realistic side of everyday life.

“It’s important to show other new mums that we all experience disasters. People DM me saying they can relate while others will give me tips on what I can do the next time I’m faced with a changing catastrophe. When they say it takes a village, that’s exactly what it is”.