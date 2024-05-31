Jorgie Porter posts first bump snap after confirming pregnancy

Jorgie Porter has unveiled a first glimpse at her baby bump!

On Wednesday (May 29), the Hollyoaks actress delighted fans when she announced that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Forest, who was born in December 2022. Jorgie has also been through a tragic baby loss, as she sadly miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

Now, as she begins sharing insights into her pregnancy, Jorgie has revealed her first family snap with her growing bump.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of herself, her fiancé Ollie and their young son Forest.

The expectant mum looks stunning in the image, wearing a white strapless dress and cradling her blossoming bump.

In the caption of her photo, Jorgie then went on to thank her followers for their well-wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely comments and messages. We are BEYOND excited,” she exclaimed.

“This first trimester has been intense. If I can stay awake long enough, I promise I will fill you all in,” she teased further.

Alongside the cute photo, many of Jorgie’s 741K followers have been sharing their reactions.

“Aww so happy for you lovely people!” one fan commented.

“Pregnancy with a toddler is on a different scale,” another joked.

“So very pleased for you and your little family,” a third follower added.

Earlier this week, Jorgie chose to reveal her baby news in the exact same way that she announced her pregnancy with Forest.

In a brief video, the actress showed her hands, as well as the hands of Ollie, Forest, Ollie’s son from a previous relationship, and the paws of the couple’s dog, lifting up to unveil a sonogram.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” Jorgie penned in her caption at the time.