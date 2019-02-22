Jordyn Woods breaks her silence on the scandal & it’s underwhelming

Last night, Jordyn Woods was booked to appear at a lunch party for her new range of Eylure lashes.

Despite the current tumultuous climate surrounding her relationship with the Kardashian clan, the model showed up to the event and made a speech.

This week, Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, her best friend Kylie Jenner's sister's partner and baby daddy.

Jordyn seems to address her current situation in her speech at the event, saying:

'Through everything that's been going on, you know it's been real, and Eylure has been super real.'

While this is definitely an underwhelming sentiment for what she is accused of doing, the model looked calm and collected at the event.

Jordyn was named an Eylure ambassador as she teamed up with the brand to create her own style of lashes (which look gorge, not going to lie) at the start of the month.

The model has been removed form the Good American website, Khloe's denim and clothing company for which she previously modelled, and has been unfollowed on Instagram by Khloe.

Nether Khloe nor Tristan Thompson have made an official statement on the scandal.