Jordan Oral Care launches Green Clean Gentle Whitening Toothpaste.

Created for you with the environment in mind, Jordan’s Green Clean initiative believes sustainability is key and wants to make it easy for consumers to make greener choices. The popular choice for the eco-conscious shopper Jordan Oral Care is extending their Green Clean range with the introduction of the new Green Clean Gentle Whitening Toothpaste.

The new Green Clean Gentle Whitening toothpaste was created with you and the planet in mind! Sustainability has been our first priority, of course without compromising on effect. The gentle whitening toothpaste has proven to give whiter teeth in 2 weeks with daily use in a clinical study.

With the environment in mind, Jordan has carefully chosen natural ingredients that are readily biodegradable in nature and the toothpaste therefore contains ingredients from 98% natural origin. The toothpaste contains fluoride and xylitol to give you the best protection against cavities. They have also chosen to sweeten the toothpaste by using natural stevia. Activated charcoal is added as a natural colourant and the toothpaste has a fresh cool mint flavour.

Green Clean toothpaste is 100% vegan and certified by the Vegan Society. The toothpaste tube contains up to 50% recycled plastic, originating from food containers, such as milk, water and juice bottles, that consumers have handed in for recycling.

Part of the Orkla group, Jordan was created in 1927 in Norway and is the leading oral care brand in Scandinavia. Jordan’s range of high-quality award-winning products are designed to help people keep their teeth healthy for life. From the first tooth, they have tailor made products; made with purpose, to fit different needs and preferences.

Jordan Oral Care Green Clean Gentle Whitening Toothpaste has a RRP of €3.99 and is available from select pharmacies nationwide.

*With daily use. Clinical study on 30 people.

**Natural origin