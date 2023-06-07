Jordan & Naomi Banjo reveal newborn Atreus has been hospitalised

I’m a Celeb star Jordan Banjo and his wife Naomi have had quite a scary few days.

The Diversity dancer and his partner revealed their newborn son, Atreus, has been hospitalised after he experienced concerning symptoms.

Jordan and Naomi welcomed Atreus into the world in April, making them a family-of-five as they are already proud parents to four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi.

Opening up about their ‘traumatic’ week where they had to bring their newborn to A&E, Naomi explained the tot had been admitted to hospital with sepsis and suspected meningitis.

Credit: Naomi Banjo Instagram

Sharing details about the whole experience, Naomi posted a video of her cradling Atreus, set to the song How Precious You Are by Gilead, to her 196K Instagram followers.

She captioned the clip, “Ahh gosh, where do we start … in case your wondering where we’ve been, last week I took Atreus to A&E after feeling like something wasn’t right and he was immediately admitted with sepsis and suspected meningitis”.

“It’s been the most emotionally draining, frightening week of our lives. We’ve cried a lot, we’ve barely slept, and we’ve discussed the worst .. but we’ve carried each other through possibly one of the most traumatic weeks of our lives”.

Credit: Naomi Banjo Instagram

“You never think it would be your baby and honestly I can’t explain how awful it is having to leave your poorly baby behind in a hospital and go home and just be ‘mummy’ to your other children when inside your heart is breaking”.

Banjo continued, “We are so lucky we are able to alternate nights with Tre and the kids so we can share ourselves between all 3 kids and keep some normality for the bigger 2. It’s been tough but we’ve done our best for our babies. All we need now is our family back together where we belong”.

“We are over 5 days in and we finally have a stable temperature. Things are looking positive for Tre Tre and we are finally seeing an improvement”.

Credit: Naomi Banjo Instagram

The mum-of-three closed off by adding, “Our super brave strong boy has had all sorts of blood tests, a lumber puncture and constant prodding and poking this week but there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and we cannot wait to get him home where he belongs. We still don’t really have answers and it’s another week ahead of antibiotics but he’s on the right path and we are just keeping positive”.

Naomi also mentioned Atreus’ symptoms, which included refusing to feed at night, rapid breathing, glossy eyes, very sleepy, cold hands and feet, mottled skin and a rash, among others.

According to the NHS, “Sepsis is life threatening. It can be hard to spot. There are lots of possible symptoms. They can be like symptoms of other conditions, including flu or a chest infection", while “Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord”.