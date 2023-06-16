Jordan Banjo pens sweet tribute for wife after son’s hospitalisation

Jordan Banjo is pulling at our heartstrings this Friday morning.

The Diversity dancer has written a moving tribute to his wife Naomi after they faced an overwhelming few months amid the birth of their son, and the little one having to spend time in hospital.

Naomi and Jordan welcomed baby Atreus into the world back in April and the tot was unfortunately hospitalised due to sepsis and suspected meningitis at the beginning of this month.

To honour his wife, whom he described as strong and a legend, Jordan shared a sweet photo of her holding their newborn, Atreus, in hospital and penned a sweet message to her for his 602K Instagram followers to see.

The 30-year-old, who also shares four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi with his wife, wrote, “Little appreciation post for this one @naomibanjo. I cannot tell you how strong she’s been over these past couple months”.

“From giving birth to Atreus, to being the mum to the whole house (myself included), holding everything down, being strong in the hospital when little man was ill, to even the last couple of days when we’ve had a burst pipe and no water in the house”.

Jordan closed off by adding, “She’s the best and we’re beyond lucky to have her, just thought everyone should know what a legend she is! Love you”.

Many fans of the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star headed to the comments to commend his touching words for Naomi.

One fan said, “Lovely words mate. You appreciate your wife above and beyond. You’re a shining example to others around you that need guidance on how to be a good husband”.

“Aww what a sweet post Jordan for your lovely wife”, wrote a second follower.

A third added, “Absolutely love this! The appreciation of your wife is so priceless”.

Naomi commented on the sweet tribute to say, “I love you, nothing without you though”, before sharing a message to her own Stories that reads, “It’s not always rainbows… sometimes it’s hospital stays and burst water pipes”.

“But we keep it moving for our little family and make it work”, the mum-of-three added.

Banjo went into more detail about his unfortunate burst pipe on his Instagram Stories by explaining, “So, we had a burst pipe at our house, a whole mad situation which won’t be sorted till tomorrow…which means the only water we have is a hose outside”.

“Legit how I just showered”, he admitted while videoing his garden hose, before jokingly adding, “Was like being back on @imacelebrity”.