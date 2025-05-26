Jordan Banjo admits if he wants to have another child with wife Naomi

Jordan Banjo has revealed if he would like to welcome a fourth child.

The Diversity dancer is a parent to three little ones – Cassius (7), Mayowa (5), and Atreus (2) – with his wife, Naomi.

Now, as the couple prepare to mark their 10th anniversary together later this year, Jordan has opened up about his family life and their plans for the future.

In an interview with OK!, the 32-year-old was quizzed on whether or not he would like to welcome a fourth baby with Naomi.

“I’m gonna be real – three is my limit. I’m outnumbered already,” Jordan confessed.

“Some of my friends have four kids, and when I see them, I just want to hug them and give them an escape plan. Like, I’m not joking. I’ve got three and that’s definitely enough,” he exclaimed further.

The Britain’s Got Talent star then decided to open up about how he plans to celebrate his 10th anniversary with Naomi this year. Although the couple only tied the knot back in August 2022, Jordan and Naomi have been in a relationship since 2015.

“Oh man, I’m stressed about it! Our 10-year anniversary is in September, and the pressure’s on,” the father-of-three noted.

“When we were together for a year, I got her a bracelet and booked a meal – felt decent. I woke up to balloons in the hallway, Polaroids with handwritten messages behind each photo with reasons why she loves me… I was like, I’m finished,” Jordan joked.

“She’s all about sentimental stuff, and I can’t top that easily. She smashes it every time. So yeah, for 10 years, I might need the kids to form a choir or something,” he teased.

The TV star was later asked to describe how becoming a father has changed him.

“Being a dad has forced me to put things in perspective. Work is important, but it’s about balancing it with being present for the kids and not neglecting your relationship with your partner. It’s easy to forget that,” Jordan explained.