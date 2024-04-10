John Legend reflects on moment he met wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has been opening up about his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

The All of Me singer and his model wife tied the knot back in September 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.

While sharing an insight into his and Chrissy’s love story, John has reflected on when the pair first met, admitting, “We just clicked right away”.

In an interview with People, John revealed the story of what brought the two together by explaining, “My friend Nabil Elderkin wanted to shoot a video for a song called "Stereo." He really wasn't directing music videos yet, and he wanted to show people that he could”.

“He cast this young lady named Chrissy Teigen that he had shot before for another campaign”.

“As soon as I met Chrissy, she had this infectious laugh. She just lit up the room. When she met me, I think I was shirtless ironing my own clothes because we didn't have a stylist for the shoot. It was very low budget. I styled myself, ironed my own clothes”.

Legend went on to say, “She walked in, and that's how we met. I'm sure she made a joke about that. We just clicked right away”.

John was then asked about ‘the best part’ of renewing his wedding vows with Chrissy last year when they marked their 10-year anniversary.

“We went right back to the same place where we got married. We had just completed our family just a couple of months before that, and we got to bring all of them to Italy, to Lake Como where it all started. It was such an amazing celebration. We recreated the magic of our wedding night”.

The Love Me Now singer continued, “One of the things we wanted to make sure we did was to really be in the moment. We were so emotional being there with our kids and knowing that we could celebrate our love with the products of our love”.

Together, John and Chrissy share seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles, one-year-old Esti, nine-month-old Wren and Jack, who the couple tragically lost at 20 weeks in 2020.