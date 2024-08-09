John Legend announces adorable music collaboration with his kids

John Legend is releasing an album for children!

The All Of Me hitmaker has announced that he has created his first ever children’s lullaby album, in honour of his four kids – Luna (8), Miles (6), Esti (1) and Wren (1).

John, who shares his little ones with his wife Chrissy Teigen, took to social media earlier today to confirm the exciting news.

On his Instagram page, the 45-year-old shared the cover art for his album, My Favorite Dream, which features a photo of him from his childhood.

“I've been working on something very special and close to my heart, and I'm excited to share it with you,” John began in his caption, before going on to detail the inspiration behind the lullaby album.

“You might remember when Chrissy & I posted a video of me singing to Esti my version of ‘Maybe’, the Purple Monkey song from the @fisherprice Piano Gym. When we posted it, many of you wished I would sing more lullabies & songs for your kids,” he explained.

“I decided to go all in and make a whole album of sing-alongs & lullabies for kids and families. I sat at our family piano and wrote 9 original songs,” he confirmed, adding that he has also recorded covers of ‘Three Little Birds’ and ‘You Are My Sunshine’.

The hitmaker then went on to reveal that Chrissy and the pair’s two eldest children make an appearance on the album’s first single.

“It's called ‘L-O-V-E’ and it features Chrissy, Luna, and Miles singing backing vocals (Luna's & Miles's first album credit!). And Luna designed and drew all the single covers for the album too!” John gushed, concluding with the update that My Favorite Dream will be released on August 30.

Following his heartwarming announcement, many of John’s 15.8M followers have been reacting to the album news.

“Ah I’m so excited to share this with my little one! Thank you!!” one fan exclaimed.

“This is just beautiful. Cannot wait to play it on repeat!” another commented.