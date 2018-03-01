John and Chrissy donate $25,000 to students against gun violence

The Parkland shooting survivors and the March for Our Lives movement are working to make the U.S. safer in the wake of the Florida school's tragedy.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen supported these brave teenagers recently by donating $25,000 (about €20,500) to their cause.

"We support the students. We're proud of the students," John told AP Entertainment, "We've already sent them money. We sent them $25,000 to help with whatever costs they have for organising, and we believe that our gun culture needs to change in America."

SPOUSAL SUPPORT: @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen have donated $25,000 to students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/7LscKxQBiN — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) 27 February 2018

Considering that the couple are parents to Luna, 22 months, and are expecting another little one soon, it's no wonder they are so concerned about gun violence and its sad prevalence in U.S. schools.

"I don't want our kids to keep going to these shooter drills, and all these other things that I can't even believe kids are dealing with right now," the 39-year-old singer shared, "They shouldn't have to deal with that. But I'm glad these kids from Parkland are saying enough is enough, and we support them."

Indeed, the young survivors of the tragic shooting on February 14 are fighting for gun control with a vim and vigour that has inspired many in the States. They plan on holding a demonstration for their cause on March 24 called the March for Our Lives.

In the interview, John lamented the fact that the U.S. experiences so many mass shootings, saying, "We stand out among other major countries in the world when it comes to these types of massacres, but also in the everyday gun violence that people have to deal with.

"I don't think that we should accept that as normal. I think we've decided that everyone having unfettered access to guns is more important than all of us being safe, and I think we need to reshape that balance a bit so that we're all more safe."

We commend John, Chrissy, and the multitudes of people who are using their voices to work towards keeping others safe.