Johannes Radebe denies rumours he’s quitting Strictly Come Dancing

Johannes Radebe has broken his silence after rumours started spreading online that he is stepping away from Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer first joined the cast of Strictly back in 2018 and has appeared each year since.

Earlier this week, reports were published that Johannes was going to quit the dance competition after this year due to other work commitments.

Now, he has taken to social media to shut down the rumours, confirming ‘nothing will take me away’.

On Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a video of himself dancing where he revealed, “I’m going nowhere… it’s a lie”.

Johannes captioned the post, “I'm not going nowhere! The story isnt true – I love @bbcstrictly and I want to do this beautiful show for as long as they want me – and the body will allow”.

“I have Kinky Boots and other work in the pipeline yes but nothing will take me away. Love you all Jojo Xx”.

Many fans of Radebe took to the comments to admit how glad they are that Johannes is not leaving the show.

One fan wrote, “Thank god love you so much I’m glad the news isn’t true”.

“I am so happy you are not leaving…strictly would not be the same without you..Love you in the show”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter said, “So pleased you’re staying, my favourite dancer”.

After the latest season of Strictly ends, Johannes is set to star in the UK and Ireland tour of the hit musical Kinky Boots The Musical from the beginning of next year.

Johannes is currently partnered with Montell Douglas and is preparing to perform a Paso Doble to Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters