Joe Wicks speaks out about gratitude he feels for family

Joe Wicks has been opening up about feeling grateful in life.

The fitness instructor, known by fans as The Body Coach, has spoken out about the gratitude he feels for his family and how he deals with negative thoughts.

Some of the aspects of Joe’s life that he’s most grateful for included his newest addition, spending time with his mum and his dad being clean and sober.

Joe, who welcomed his fourth child into the world with his wife Rosie in June, has unveiled an adorable video of his son to share his thoughts on social media.

Posting the cute clip to his 4.7M Instagram followers, Wicks can be heard talking to Dusty as the bundle of joy smiles and looks at his dad.

The fitness coach captioned the footage, “Good morning everyone. I hope Dusty’s smile brightens up your feed & gives you a little smile this morning. I know sometimes we can all wake up with negative thoughts and feelings in our mind and stress in our body”.

“Sometimes we know the reason why and other times we don’t. One thing I really believe helps clear these thoughts is by taking a moment to practice gratitude and gain perspective”.

He continued, “Sometimes I do this by just saying it in my head and other times I send a little list of things to my mum, dad, brothers and Rosie on WhatsApp. Today I’m going to share my gratitude list with you and if you fancy it maybe you can put yours in the comments below too”.

“Today I am grateful that: 1. Dusty can see and hear me 2. I got to spend the day with my mum & she’s here with me 3. My Dad is clean and sober & working on his recovery 4. That I have a wife who loves me & I never feel lonely 5. That I can move my body well & exercise today”.

Joe went on to question, “What do you feel grateful for today? Or who in your life do you want to show some love and appreciation for? Comment and maybe tag them below so they know how important they are to you”.

As well as being a dad to baby Dusty, Joe shares five-year-old Indie, four-year-old Marley and one-year-old Leni with his wife.