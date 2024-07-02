Joe Wicks shares new update on life with newborn son Dusty

Joe Wicks has shared a new update about his wife Rosie following the birth of their son.

The fitness instructor, known to fans as ‘The Body Coach’, announced that Rosie had given birth to the couple’s fourth child, a baby boy named Dusty, in June.

As well as being parents to their newborn, Joe and Rosie share a five-year-old daughter named Indie, a four-year-old son named Marley and a one-year-old daughter, Leni.

While sharing the update on Rosie and the youngest member of their family, Joe reached out to fans to thank them for their kind messages.

Wicks shared a carousel of photos to his 4.7M Instagram followers of him and all of his children.

One snap shows his little ones sitting in bed while wearing matching pyjamas and another picture shows Joe cradling his bundle of joy.

In the caption of the sweet post, the 38-year-old wrote, “Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Rosie and little Dusty are all well & happy”.

“All the kids are loving him and taking care of him. Lots of love from us all”.

The fitness coach also commented, “He’s a proper spitting image of Marley as a baby”.

Many fans and loved ones headed to the comments to share complimentary messages to Joe and his family.

One fan wrote, “Aww gorgeous little family so glad Rosie and Dusty are both doing well x lots of love to you all x”.

“Absolutely beautiful pictures. Glad to hear you're all doing well x”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “Awwwwww sooooooo cute your little bubbas! Glad Rosie and Dusty are doing well xxx”.

On June 17, Joe announced that his and Rosie’s fourth child had been born, alongside snaps of the little one.

He revealed, “Today at 9.30am we welcomed our 4th baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz. Rosie gave birth at home”.

“The NHS midwives from St Peter’s hospital were amazing. Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest”.