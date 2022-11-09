Joe Wicks reveals he ‘snapped’ at son over not brushing his teeth

Joe Wicks has shown the honest side of parenting.

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach to his fans, has revealed he ‘snapped’ at his son Marley after he had a tantrum over not wanting his teeth brushed.

The 37-year-old explained that he just bought a parenting book last night about understanding your child and not overreacting when they stress you out.

He revealed he wants to “become a better parent” as he “was raised in a really loud, confrontational and intolerant house so my default is to scream and shout”, but this morning’s tooth brushing incident has ‘broken him’.

Joe shared a snap to his 4.5M Instagram followers to say, “The most stressful part of the day at the moment is brushing Marley’s teeth. It’s such a battle. He screams and cries saying he doesn’t like it and it hurts him but I do it so gently”.

“Seems to be getting worse every day now. Anyone got any tips to help him get over his fear of brushing his teeth? I lost my patience with him this morning because he came up to me and asked me to do it then lost it as soon as I started”.

The dad-of-three then spoke on his Stories to explain the whole situation. He started off by saying, “Unbelievable scenes really because on the night I start reading a book on parenting about understanding even more than the child adolescent brain, he broke me”.

“I mean everyone has a breaking point and I snapped this morning because he came up to me and was really happy and was like ‘Will you brush my teeth?’, started doing it and just tantrums, screaming and I’m like, ‘I’m doing it as gently as I can’”.

“There’s no way he’s getting away with it. I’m brushing my kid’s teeth. I don’t want my kid having holes in his teeth so I have to do it”.

Credit: Instagram

“I’m trying so hard to reason with him and it just didn’t work. So it becomes this massive super stressful situation where I was just boiling over and boiling over and I shouted and walked out of there and I slammed the door. I just feel s**t and that is parenting”.

Wicks went on to say that his son went to nursery where he will probably forget about the incident, but says he feels “terrible”.

Joe said he wants to react differently to these kinds of situations but it’s challenging to control your impulse when you’re stressed. “I’m in such a stressed out mood now… I’m not going to be perfect every time but I can react differently”.

We love how open and honest The Body Coach is by sharing the difficult sides of parenting, which is relatable to many other mums and dads out there.