Joe Wicks confirms unique name after welcoming his fourth child

We finally know the name of Joe Wicks’ newest arrival!

On June 17, the fitness coach announced that his wife Rosie had given birth to the couple’s fourth child.

Rosie and Joe, who is also best known to fans as ‘The Body Coach’, are now parents to a beautiful baby boy, joining their other three children – five-year-old daughter Indie, four-year-old son Marley and one-year-old daughter Leni.

At the time of confirming their son’s arrival, Joe refrained from revealing his newborn’s name, despite teasing before his birth that the couple already had a name picked out.

Now, 10 days after welcoming his little one, Joe has officially announced what his name is.

Last night, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snap of his three oldest children sitting outside together, with eldest daughter Indie cradling her new baby brother.

“Indie, Marley, Leni & Dusty,” Joe penned, confirming his fourth child’s name.

Following the adorable reveal, many of Joe’s 4.7M followers have been taking to his comments section to express their thoughts on the name choice.

“Love the name choice Joe, perfect! Little Dusty is so cute! Gorgeous little family x,” one fan replied.

“Four beautiful children. Love all the kids having names ending in y/i. So cute!” another responded.

“Welcome to the world Dusty Wicks,” a third fan added.

Earlier this month, Joe’s fans were delighted when he shared the wonderful news that Rosie had given birth to a son.

At the time, the proud dad posted two snaps of himself and Marley cradling the new arrival.

“Today at 9.30am we welcomed our 4th baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz. Rosie gave birth at home,” he detailed in his caption.

“The NHS midwives from St Peter’s hospital were amazing. Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest,” Joe added.