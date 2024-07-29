Joe Wicks celebrates daughter Indie’s birthday with sweet tribute

Joe Wicks is celebrating his daughter Indie.

The fitness instructor, known to fans as ‘The Body Coach’, is marking his eldest child’s sixth birthday today.

As well as having Indie, Joe is a dad to a four-year-old son named Marley, a one-year-old daughter named Leni and a baby boy named Dusty, whom he welcomed into the world in June with his wife Rosie.

To honour Indie’s special day, Wicks penned a heartwarming tribute to her on social media.

Joe shared a collection of photos of Indie with him and his wife to his 4.7M Instagram followers.

The snaps show Indie dressed in her roller skating gear as she smiled from ear-to-ear. Other pictures show the birthday girl as a newborn and posing with her younger siblings.

In the caption of the post, the proud dad wrote, “Happy 6th birthday to the our beautiful daughter Indie”.

“Every day you make us proud. Thank you for being the sunshine in our life”, he sweetly added.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Indie.

Fashion designer Jools Oliver said, “Arrrr happy birthday to gorgeous little Indie a wonderful age”.

“What a cutie! Happy Birthday Indie”, penned television presenter Ruth Langsford.

Author Charlotte Stirling-Reed added, “Happy birthday Indieeee! She looks so old, I can’t get over it! She’s so beautiful too & looks just like her mumma, hope you had a fab time celebrating”.

The personal trainer recently opened up about homeschooling his daughter, explaining that her younger brother would be joining her in being educated at home.

Joe revealed to his fans, “Yeah we are into the groove now. Marley finishes nursery this summer so he will join Indie with the full time home education”.

“I think the key to it working long term is being flexible with the learning and studying but regular with the after school and weekend clubs for their social connections”.