Joe Swash recalls hilarious moment he first met wife Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has been recalling the moment he first met his wife!

EastEnders alum Joe first met Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon in 2010. The couple later went on to tie the knot in 2022, and have a blended family of six children together.

Now, ahead of the release of their family docuseries, Stacey & Joe, the pair have been looking back on their history together!

In a first-look clip, Joe was asked to reflect on the moment when he encountered his future bride for the first time. The TV star first met X Factor singer Stacey in 2010, when she appeared on I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show after winning the main series.

Speaking to the camera, Joe admitted that he was intrigued by Stacey throughout her time on the hit ITV reality show.

"I was like a weird little stalker watching from afar. The day that she won the jungle, I remember thinking, 'Right, I'm going to meet her now,’” the 43-year-old teased.

"The sun was lit from the back of her head, she was walking across the bridge, the wind was blowing. I was thinking, 'this is like a film!' Then she came over, and the first thing that hit me was the smell,” he exclaimed.

"I've never smelt nothing like it in all my life! I've smelt so many people coming out of that jungle and thought, 'Oh, they smell a bit pongy'. Stacey was on a different level!” Joe added.

Later in the episode, Stacey was asked about her first impressions of Joe, which she then described to the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Rose.

"He was so funny and so silly, he made mummy laugh a lot. Then, I came home, and he stayed out there because he was still working, and we spoke to each other on the phone every single day,” the 35-year-old detailed.

"Then, he came home, and Daddy said, 'I'll come over,' so he came around for Friday night dinner and met the whole family, and he hasn't left since, Rose. I haven't been able to shake him,” Stacey gushed further.

Stacey & Joe premieres on BBC One tonight (April 1) at 8pm.