Joe Jonas speaks out about ex-wife Sophie Turner after divorce

Joe Jonas has spoken out about Sophie Turner for the first time since their divorce.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe was married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie for four years, before they announced their split in September 2023.

The couple continue to co-parent their two daughters together – four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

Now, following the finalisation of their divorce last September, Joe has given a rare comment on his co-parenting situation with his ex-wife.

Speaking to Jay Shetty during his 'Jay’s On Purpose Live Tour' in Hollywood, Florida, the 35-year-old praised Sophie’s relationship with their daughters.

“I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” Joe stated.

The former Camp Rock actor went on to note that he always wants his two daughters to have strong female role models in their lives.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want,” Joe explained.

When asked if he would be happy for his daughters to follow in their parents’ footsteps and enter into showbusiness, Joe added: “We might want them to wait a little while.”

In an interview with British Vogue last May, Sophie chose to speak out for the first time about her split from Joe, reflecting on the pair’s difficult divorce and their custody battle for their children.

Addressing her daughters, the 29-year-old detailed: “They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for.”