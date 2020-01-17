SHEmazing!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreate Grease in new music video

The Jonas Brothers just dropped their new music video for What A Man Gotta Do and we’re obsessed.

The trio recreated scenes from some of the biggest romantic movies, including the classic '80s movie Say Anything.

The video opens with Nick Jonas doing his best impression of Tom Cruise in Risky Business and he is rocking that white shirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went back in time to Rydell High to recreate the legendary dance scene from Grease. Joe even went as far as donning the same suit as John Travolta in the movie.

Kevin followed in the footsteps of John Cusack in Say Anything by standing outside Danielle’s home with a boombox. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This isn’t the first time Sophie, Danielle and Priyanka have appeared in a Jonas Brothers video. They also starred in the Sucker video, which marked the brothers long-awaited return in 2019.

The brothers are set to embark on their European tour in the coming days and we certainly cannot wait to see them when they arrive in Ireland at the end of the month.

Check out the full video below:

