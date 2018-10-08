Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got adorable matching Pixar tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are set to tie the knot in the coming months and there’s no doubt they’re head over heels in love with one another.

A recent trip to a popular tattoo parlour in the Big Apple proved that their relationship is stronger than ever.

The couple decided to take a major (and slightly dodgy) step in their relationship by getting matching tattoos.

We once thought matching tattoos were a little bit of a cringe move, but Joe and Sophie have completely flipped our view on them.

The duo decided to get matching tattoos inspired by one of our favourite Disney films- Toy Story.

They got the popular quote ‘To infinity and beyond’ tattooed on their wrists.

Joe got ‘to infinity’ tattooed on his wrist and Sophie got “& beyond’ tattooed on hers.

It’s obvious the Game of Thrones actress and Cake By The Ocean singer have no doubt’s their love will last forever.

We’re sure the pair feel like they’re on cloud nine, especially with their wedding just around the corner.

Joe and Sophie confirmed their engagement on Instagram by posting matching photos of Sophie’s engagement ring.

The actress simply wrote: "I said yes" while Joe uploaded the same shot, writing: "She said yes."

Could they BE any cuter? We are so ready for these two to say ‘I do’ and make it official.