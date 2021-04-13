Jodie Wood announces new vitamin & supplement partnership

AYA, the Irish vitamin and supplement brand developed by Uniphar, announces the appointment of lifestyle influencer and qualified nutritionist Jodie Wood as its new Brand Ambassador today. It coincides with new research from AYA which shows that Vitamin D was the most purchased supplement amongst consumers in Ireland in 2020, with 44% of those surveyed having purchased it. Vitamin C ranks at the second most purchased supplement at 41%, with multivitamins ranking third at 40%.

The research point to a consumer shift towards supporting immunity, against a backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 42% of respondents citing ‘strengthening immune system’ as their primary reason for taking supplements, and 43% citing ‘general health and wellbeing’.

AYA’s research follows the announcement this week of the Report on addressing Vitamin D deficiency as a public health measure in Ireland, published by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health, which recommends daily Vitamin D supplements of 20-25µg/day (800–1000 IU/day) to the entire adult population, and states that addressing Vitamin D deficiency in our population must be established as an essential cornerstone of public health policy. Currently half of 18 to 39-year-olds, one-third of 50 to 59-year-olds and two-thirds of people over the age of 80 in Ireland are deficient in Vitamin D.

Louise Martin, Head of Consumer at Irish Company Uniphar, developers of the AYA range, comments, “AYA is committed to delivering high quality products that consumers can have full confidence in, at an affordable price, and we’re delighted to bring Jodie Wood on board as Brand Ambassador to support our brand growth ambitions in 2021 and beyond.

The fact that Vitamins D and C were the most popular supplements purchased by Irish consumers in 2020 is a real indicator of consumers motivation to enhance their immunity, and points to a seismic shift in how people understand the role that the right vitamins, along with a healthy diet and lifestyle, can play in supporting their health, particularly now.”

Jodie Wood, AYA ambassador, comments, “I’m thrilled to join AYA as Brand Ambassador, a natural fit for me with my background in nutrition. I’ve been using AYA’s home-grown range of supplements for myself and my family for some time now, so I completely trust and stand over the quality. As a busy mum of two, keeping on top of my nutrition needs is essential to staying well and maintaining good energy levels. I look forward to working with AYA throughout the year as it adds more great products to its already impressive range.”

Exclusive to Irish Pharmacy, the AYA range of 34 products for adults, children and babies is widely available across the country, including Allcare Pharmacy, Life Pharmacy, Hickeys Pharmacy, McCauley Pharmacy, and other leading Groups and Independent Pharmacies, where staff are trained to give advice and guidance on appropriate products. AYA’s research-backed products are formulated by scientists to deliver noticeable health benefits to customers and are gluten-free and vegan-friendly or vegetarian.

The distinctive blue bottles of AYA’s adult range reflect the iconic apothecary of the old world, with contents that have been formulated based on the latest cutting-edge research. While many of AYA’s colourful kids and baby range are unique products that contribute to the overall development in healthy children, and others help to support certain requirements or conditions.