Job Hunting in 2019: Two Must-Know Tips

For those seeking employment in the modern era, times have changed from the world the older generation once knew. Decades ago, jobs were typically found by going into a business and asking whether they had any vacancies or having a connection already within a company, whether that was a family member or a friend. With the introduction of the online world, however, job hunting has truly transformed. Job seekers in 2019 now have a range of tools at their disposable, each designed to aid the job hunt for the better. If you are looking for a new opportunity, the below guide will highlight the two tips you need to know and what you need to focus on to secure your dream job.

Your CV

Whether you’re applying for a new position online or you’re handing out your CV in person, this vital document needs to be impressive, professional, and above all, sell you as a hardworking, reliable individual any business would be lucky to hire. How do you sum yourself, your education, and your experience up in a clear and concise way? It is generally agreed that a CV shouldn’t be longer than two sides of A4 paper. Any longer than this and employers and recruiters won’t have time to read it. After all, recruiters spend only 6 seconds browsing a CV before deciding whether to pursue the candidate or not. That means your personal summary at the start needs to sell yourself quickly and simply. It’s for this reason why creating an elevator pitch for yourself is a worthwhile task. This short, snappy description should showcase who you are and what you do best in a short amount of time, or space when it’s typed. What’s more, it can also be used in an interview scenario. However, it’s not just what you write on your CV which counts. It also needs to be well-designed. If your CV is messy and cluttered, it will quickly land in the discarded pile. Using a CV template is a wise idea because these have been designed with professionalism and with a keen understanding of what a recruiter wants to see. If you’re looking for expert tips on how to write a CV, the team at LiveCareer have created a handy CV builder to assist with building and designing the perfect CV.

Networking

With the rigid online recruitment process for the majority of jobs, you may not be able to walk straight into a business and secure a job, but this doesn’t make networking any less important. Networking, with the right people, can open doors you may not have considered before. Professional networking takes into account a number of aspects, but essentially, it’s focused on making key contacts and nurturing relationships which can lead to job prospects. In the digital era, one smart and easy way to network is to sign up to the professional social network, LinkedIn, and make connections on there. Ensure you follow relevant professionals in your chosen industry, whether that’s digital marketing, web development, accounting, compliance, health and safety, and more, and join in conversations. By doing so, you not only stand to gain contacts in your field, but you can also learn a lot from experienced professionals.

Job hunting in the digital era is not wildly different from decades ago; networking is still crucial, and your CV is a vital document you need to perfect. However, the way you present yourself has transformed with the birth of the internet and the introduction of job search engines. By taking into account the above two tips, you will set yourself up as a promising job seeker, with a range of opportunities available to you.