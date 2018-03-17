Job Fairy: Disney Studios is looking for a Dublin intern so prep the C.Vs

If you're looking for a job with a little more magic than most, we've got you sorted.

The Walt Disney Studios are looking for a intern based in their Dublin offices, so sprinkle some fairy dust on the C.V.

The job is with Disney's marketing and publicity team, so you'll be helping to build the brand's image.

The job spec is pretty exciting – 12 months of working closely with the team to communicate Disney's message to the Irish media and public.

Here's what the job listing describes as essential criteria for a candidate:

MUST be an undergraduate returning to full time education

MUST have the right to work in Ireland.

Be studying towards a related degree e.g. related Marketing, Media or Business based degree.

Excellent attention to detail

Good at prioritising and a natural ability to tackle various admin duties

A passion for Marketing

A knowledge of the film & entertainment industry.

Applicants must also be creative, be a critical thinker, have excellent research skills and be up to scratch on the inner workings of digital and traditional media.

The deadline for applications is April 3, so apply here ASAP.