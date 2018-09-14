JLS band member Oritse Williams charged with the rape of a fan

JLS band member Oritse Williams has been charged with rape.

The singer will face court on October 11th over the charge.

The incident allegedly occurred in Wolverhampton in December of 2016.

A statement released at the time of the incident denied the allegations.

Williams is accused of allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in a hotel in Wolverhampton, after a concert at a nightclub.

According to The Irish Sun: “They agreed to go back to his hotel with him and a friend he was with.'

'They eventually left the room but outside they realised they left behind coats and a handbag with a purse in it containing taxi money to get home.'

'One girl knocked on the door saying she wanted to retrieve her stuff and was let back in. It’s then she says she was raped. Police were called to the hotel shortly afterwards to a report of rape.'

A second man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault.

West Midlands Police confirmed the charge.