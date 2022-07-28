JLo stuns in Paris outfits on honeymoon with Ben Affleck and kids

By Emma Costello

After the news of their long-awaited nuptials broke the Internet (and warmed all our hearts), lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted all around Paris on honeymoon – and they adorably decided to take their kids with them!

While many parents would prefer to holiday alone, the couple have shown that they have endless love for their children and are happy to have their honeymoon be a family affair. For the past week, Ben’s daughters 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina, and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, have been seen walking the streets of Paris with the famous newlyweds.

The blended family have been taking in all of the Parisian sights, as they have been spotted at the Lourve, in several of Paris’ designer shops and even on a river cruise!

JLo wears stunning Reformation sundress

Photo Credit: Getty Images via instagram.com/enews

As always, JLo has been serving incredible fashion looks while on honeymoon with her new husband. The 52-year-old singer and Marry Me actress has been seen wearing some beautiful pieces, including this white floral sundress from Reformation, while out with Ben and her now- stepdaughter, Violet.

Jennifer’s happiness has been clear to see throughout the couple’s honeymoon trip, especially as she wowed in this stunning floor-length Gucci dress.

JLo wears Gucci gown while walking with husband Ben

Photo Credit: Getty Images via instagram.com/enews

They say that the course of true love never did run smooth, but these words are especially true for JLo and Ben. The couple originally got engaged in November 2002, but the media frenzy surrounding their relationship became too much for the pair, and they broke up in November 2004.

Rumours of their reunion began to swirl in April 2021, and Jennifer revealed to her fans in April of this year that she was once again engaged to Ben. After a lengthy journey, fans all over the world were delighted when the long-standing sweethearts finally got married on July 16 in Las Vegas.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!