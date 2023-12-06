JLo reveals what it’s like to work with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been opening up about working alongside her husband Ben Affleck.

After rekindling their love, Jennifer and Ben got married back in July of last year in Las Vegas, before they held a stunning ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in Georgia a month later.

As Jennifer awaits the release of her upcoming documentary film which is being released along with her new album This Is Me… Now, she has been sharing an insight into how well her and Ben work together.

As Affleck helped JLo on the film project, the singer told Entertainment Tonight, “We collaborate very well together”.

“And nobody knows my story more than he does”, Jennifer adds when reflecting on the work that went into the personal documentary.

“So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me”.

Lopez went on to admit that she hasn't been “on edge about a project in many, many years”, but revealed she felt ‘safe and supported’ by her other-half.

“The scary thing is putting it out. That's the scary part”, the 54-year-old added.

Discussing the meaning behind the film, Jennifer explained that the idea for the project was inspired by her and Ben’s love story and romantic journey in life together.

“This project was something I didn't really plan. When the music was done I just thought to myself, ‘There's more of a story to be told here. There's been a bigger journey than just a love story here’”.

“And so it became a much bigger, fuller project, with an incredible message. And I realised I had to really get personal to tell it”.