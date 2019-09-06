JK Rowling posts cryptic tweet about HP and the Cursed Child

JK Rowling has sparked speculation that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is heading to the big screen after posting a cryptic tweet.

The 54-year-old author hinted that the stage play follow up to her hugely successful franchise is continuing, with further parts to arrive.

Returning to Twitter after a six-month break, Rowling shared a stylised image of villain Lord Voldemort's infamous Dark Mark and added the hashtag #CursedChild.

She captioned the post: "Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places."

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is a stage play and award-winning follow-up to the original series of seven books, and some fans are hoping that a movie is in the pipeline.

Pottermore, dashed fans hopes about a film by tweeting: "There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it's not a movie…"

Sarah Jessica Parker kicked off the Times Square takeover of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, announcing that the stage show will continue with new chapters.

"Welcome back to Hogwarts," the teaser wrote, with a yellow background and wizard at the ready.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child premiered in London's West End in July 2016 and proved to be a huge success.

The play's story picks up 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, and features Harry Potter as a senior figure at the Ministry of Magic while his son Albus Severus Potter is set to start at Hogwarts.

Feature image: Instagram/@moviedigger