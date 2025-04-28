Jesy Nelson pens sweet tribute to partner Zion amid twin pregnancy

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional tribute to her partner, amid her pregnancy with twins.

On March 30, the Little Mix singer announced that her partner, Zion Foster, had decided to run the London Marathon at the last minute, in order to raise money for the charity Twins Trust.

Zion made the decision to run the marathon in response to Jesy’s pregnancy complications. Just two months after announcing that she was expecting twins, the BRIT Award winner had to undergo emergency surgery to treat pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome).

The operation was ultimately successful, but Jesy now has to stay in hospital for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Yesterday (April 27), Zion managed to complete the London Marathon in honour of his unborn children. Now, following his incredible achievement, Jesy has chosen to share a heartfelt tribute to him.

On her Instagram page, the 33-year-old uploaded a photo of Zion in the middle of the marathon, beaming at the camera.

“I honestly didn’t think I could love you any more than I already do @zionfoster but you have made me and our babies the proudest!!!!” Jesy exclaimed in her caption.

“You had under 4 weeks to train for the London marathon and you have worked your absolute bum off to be able to cross that finish line today whilst raising money for an amazing cause @twinstrust and for our babies,” she continued.

“Words will never be enough to let you know how proud I am of you. The most amazing human and daddy we love you baby, you smashed the London Marathon!!!!” the Black Magic hitmaker added.

Last month, the expectant parents revealed the reason why Jesy is unable to leave hospital for the foreseeable.

“My cervix is very, very short, so I can’t leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point, and I’m still very, very early. I can’t leave the hospital until I’m a certain amount of weeks, so every week, we’re just like, ‘Please stay in there,’” Jesy explained in a video update.