Jesy Nelson pens moving update on newborn twins in intensive care

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update, following the birth of her twins.

On May 18, the former Little Mix singer announced the early birth of her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, alongside her partner, Zion Foster.

Since their births, Jesy’s little ones have remained in hospital in intensive care, as they were born at just under 32 weeks.

Now, for the first time since becoming a mum, Jesy has opened up about her heartbreaking experience of having her twins in NICU.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful snap of herself cradling her tiny newborns, with proud dad Zion beaming beside her.

“Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies,” Jesy began.

“Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them, it breaks your heart into a million pieces,” the Sweet Melody hitmaker admitted.

“But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away, moments like this feel like a dream. Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe,” she gushed.

Jesy concluded her caption by adding: “The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell.”

Following her heartfelt update, many of Jesy’s 9.7M followers have since been sending her their continued well-wishes.

“NICU is so overwhelming but the best place for the babies! They are so lucky to have you both,” one fan replied.

“Such a lovely photo of you all,” another agreed.

“You guys are soo strong just like your girls are. What a beautiful family xxxx,” a third follower added.