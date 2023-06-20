Jessie Wynter reveals she was hospitalised after being spiked

Jessie Wynter has revealed she was rushed to hospital after her drink was spiked.

The former Love Island star opened up about the scary incident after sharing photos of herself in hospital while on a trip to Chicago with her boyfriend Will.

After many concerned messages from fans, Jessie has detailed the reasons behind her hospital stay, explaining that she was spiked and felt ‘embarrassed’ that it happened to her but wanted to share the situation online to remind people to be careful when out drinking.

Jessie posted photos of her asleep in a hospital bed as well as pictures of her with medical patches on different parts of her body to her 912K Instagram followers.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

In the caption, she explained, “I wasn’t sure if I should post this as I felt so embarrassed but the other night I was unfortunately rushed to hospital after my drink was spiked. I was so lucky that I was with Will and he looked after me throughout the whole time especially because it was so scary”.

“It was such an awful and scary situation to be in and it breaks my heart that this is something people need to look out for”.

“If you’re out drinking please always make sure you’re with someone who you trust and please be careful when sitting your drinks down or accepting drinks off others. It’s so sad that this even has to be a reminder but unfortunately it’s the harsh reality.

Jessie went on to say that unfortunately there were other women who had also been spiked on the same night that were rushed to hospital too.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

“I’m so grateful to have been around so many supportive people who got me safely to hospital. It was so scary, in the hospital there were other girls arriving in the exact same condition I was in and the nurses said we had all tested with the same thing in our system”.

“I felt so embarrassed that this had happened to me and felt like this was all my fault and I can imagine others have been in the same position may feel the same but this is your reminder that this is not at all your fault and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about”.

“The people that should feel embarrassed and ashamed are the awful people who choose to spike other peoples drinks, not the victim”.

The former reality TV star closed off by adding, “Thanks for all the lovely messages and I pray that this doesn’t happen to any of you out there. I also send love to anyone else who has been put in the same or worse situations”.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

Many fans and friends of Jessie’s rushed to the comments to share their support and to send her well-wishes.

Former Love Island star Sharon Gaffka wrote, “Please don’t feel embarrassed, it’s not your fault! The only person who should feel embarrassed is the person who did this to you! Sending you a big hug and I’m always here if you need me”.

“Must have been terrifying! Thank you for raising awareness on something that’s happening all the time everyone needs to be so careful”, penned singing twins Jedward.

Jessie’s boyfriend, Will Young, also commented to say, “I love you so much!! Nothing to be embarrassed or scared to speak up about – i got you”.