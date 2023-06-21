Jessie Wynter reaches out to fans following drink spiking incident

Jessie Wynter has reached out to her fans after being rushed to hospital after her drink was spiked.

The former Love Island star was on holiday in Chicago with her boyfriend, Will Young, when she was hospitalised after becoming ill as a result of a spiked drink.

Revealing it was an ‘awful and scary situation to be in’, Jessie pleaded with her fans to be careful when out drinking.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

Now, in a new statement to her 918K Instagram followers on her Stories, Jessie thanked the public for their support after her worrying ordeal and gave an update on her health.

Sharing a photo of a sunny landscape, Wnyter wrote, “I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for all the messages, love and support I’ve been given on my last post”.

“I’m doing okay now, I am at home spending time with Will and my family”.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

The reality star continued, “Sending love to all of those with similar stories. So sad that this is something that happens so often".

"Once again, thank you all so much for your lovely messages and comments. Beyond grateful for all of you”, she closed off.

When sharing details about the harrowing situation alongside photos of herself in hospital just a day after she and Will attended their first baseball game in America together, Jessie admitted, “It was so scary, in the hospital there were other girls arriving in the exact same condition I was in and the nurses said we had all tested with the same thing in our system”.

Credit: Jessie Wynter Instagram

“I felt so embarrassed that this had happened to me and felt like this was all my fault and I can imagine others have been in the same position may feel the same but this is your reminder that this is not at all your fault and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about”.

"The people that should feel embarrassed and ashamed are the awful people who choose to spike other peoples drinks, not the victim".

After bravely sharing her story on social media, Jessie was flooded with messages of support from Love Island fans as well as many famous faces.