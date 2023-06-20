Jessie J opens up about being told she couldn’t have children

Jessie J has shared an emotional post about her journey to motherhood after welcoming her baby boy into the world.

Jessie gave birth to her son, Sky, back in May and has now opened up about being told in the past that she couldn’t have children and was advised to get a hysterectomy.

Sharing a touching video consisting of sweet moments of Jessie with her partner Chanan and their newborn son to her 13.3M Instagram followers, the Price Tag singer shared intimate details about never giving up hope of becoming a mum and reflected on her heartbreaking miscarriage.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

Jessie captioned the video, which is set to her moving song Four Letter Word, “I wrote this song years after I was told I couldn’t have children in 2014. In 2015 I was told I needed a hysterectomy to cure the pain I felt most days. I said no thank you and instead changed my diet and took a spiritual journey to healing”.

“In 2021 I lost a baby, but I never gave up hope. Ever. Not once. Hope that whatever way I became a mother would always come to me in the right time. Naturally or not. I wanted to have a baby”.

The 35-year-old then spoke about discovering she was pregnant with Sky.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

“In September 2022 in an airport in Rio Brazil I found out I was pregnant. I fell pregnant in the Sky. This song hits so different now… I would say this is the end of the baby spam. But it won’t be”.

“I have never felt more in my body and purpose as I do right now.Who I am as an artist is who I am in my life. Being a Mum is now a huge part of my identity and existence and I will celebrate it at every chance I get. Sky is 11 days old in these pictures”.

Jessie also joked that the tiredness of having a newborn had hit her as she closed off by adding, “Thank you @hannah.macgregor.photo.film for making me take these even though I was half asleep”.

Many fans of the Bang Bang singer headed to the comments to commend her honesty and share how moving it is to see her with her baby boy.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

One fan wrote, "A lot of celebrities hide their lives but I love you share your ups and downs and now we get to watch the biggest high in your life and see your special man. Your story is the story of most women so thank you".

"So emotional to have followed your journey and now be able to see you the absolute happiest you’ve ever been. Just makes me cry thinking about it. You knew you would be a Mom one day. We knew too. And you did. You’re the resilience in human form", penned a second fan.

A third added, "Such beautiful pictures. So happy for you that your belief in yourself and your body let you heal and gave you your baby sky".