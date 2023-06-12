Jessie J clarifies name of her baby son with adorable new photo

Jessie J has finally clarified what her son’s name is!

The Price Tag singer welcomed a baby boy into the world last month with her boyfriend Chanan Colman.

Last night, new dad Chanan dedicated a sweet post to his son to mark one month since his birth.

In his lengthy caption, many fans presumed that he had hidden the name of his baby boy within the message.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

“Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you,” the 39-year-old penned, as he gushed over his son.

However, mum Jessie has now confirmed that Ben Shelli is not the name of their new bundle of joy. The Bang Bang hitmaker took to Instagram earlier today to clear up the speculation.

To officially reveal her son’s full name, Jessie decided to share an adorable snap of the newborn wearing a tiny brown sweatshirt with the word ‘Smile’ on it.

“Mans like… Sky Safir Cornish Colman,” she exclaimed in her caption.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Jessie’s post to congratulate her on the birth of her baby boy, as well as to marvel at his name.

“He’s beautiful!” praised radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo.

“So lovely Jessie!!!!!!!” replied singer Pixie Lott.

“The most gorgeous boy,” added model Daisy Lowe.

The announcement comes after Jessie chose to share a video montage of Sky’s birth.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

“Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life,” the singer penned last night. “Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."

At the end of her caption, Jessie also paid tribute to the baby she lost through a miscarriage in November 2021.

“And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy,” she concluded.

Congratulations to Jessie and Chanan on the arrival of Sky!