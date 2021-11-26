Jessie J breaks down on stage while talking about her miscarriage

Just hours after announcing her miscarriage heartache to the world on Thursday afternoon, British singer Jessie J got up on stage to perform in front of an intimate audience. However, the show didn’t go by without a few tears, as Jessie emotionally opened up about her devastating baby loss.

At one point during the small LA gig on Thursday, Jessie sat down on a stool as an acoustic guitar sweetly crooned in the background.

“Obviously I was told a long time ago that I couldn’t have children — I never believed it. I don’t believe in lies,” Jessie explained as a small audience filled with her adoring fans listened aptly.

Continuing, a visibly vulnerable Jessie said, “I decided to have a baby by myself. And by miracle it worked — for a little while. And yesterday… yeah, yesterday was f**king sh*t.”

“And it’s really interesting, the things that people say to you in moments like this. Some people say ‘congratulations’ because they didn’t read the caption, which is intensely awkward, but also made me laugh because I have a sense of humour,” Jessie remarked with a chuckle.

Going on to reference her heartbreaking loss, Jessie said, “This year has been hands down the hardest year that I’ve ever had to get through. You know in December last year I lost my hearing,” the 33-year-old singer explains, adding, “and then I lost my voice, which was f**king awful just because I didn’t know who I was without singing.”

“And then I lost my baby… and I know I’m going to be okay because there really is nothing else to choose in the way I live,” she tearfully said.

“I wanted to be here tonight because the one thing that I believe in the most in this whole entire universe, beyond surface conversations, and Instagram and the internet… is being human… and being vulnerable and being real,” she tearfully confessed, adding, “I’ve never felt more alone than I have in the past week. I don’t feel alone right now.”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the Price Tag singer announced not only had she decided to have a baby by herself, but that she had also suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, after her third pregnancy scan.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying, ‘Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’” Jessie recalled in her moving Instagram caption.

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” Jessie emotionally wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.