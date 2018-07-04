Jessica Alba opens up about sexual harassment in the film industry

Actress Jessica Alba has been in the Hollywood industry from the age of 12.

As a young actress, she says she was aware of the culture of sexual harassment.

Speaking on CNN’s Talk Asia programme, the actress said that when she was starting off, she was resigned to think that 'that’s the way you were going to be treated.'

When asked if she had experienced sexual harassment during her time as an actress, she said: 'Oh yeah, of course I have. Yeah. All the time along the way.'

'I don’t know, I guess you shouldn’t have accepted it, but, as a young actress growing up in the business, you just accepted that that’s the way you were going to be treated,' she continued.

'You could either go this way or that way with it, and do I think I could’ve gotten some opportunities if I would’ve done this versus that? Sure, but for me, that’s just not something I was comfortable with, frankly … I mean, I’ve been doing this since I was 12.'

When asked about the Me Too movement shedding light on the abusive underbelly of Hollywood, Alba resolutely exclaimed that she was glad it was out in the open now, and that it was about time people spoke out.

'Imagine, imagine what that’s like,' she said, reflecting on her own experiences.

'I think things have been imbalanced for way too long and I think it’s about time.'