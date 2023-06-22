Jess Wright shares plans for baby no.2 amid depression battle

Jess Wright has opened up about her mental health struggles and thoughts on having more children in the future.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed the birth of her baby boy, Presley, in May of last year with her husband William-Lee Kemp.

Since giving birth to her son, Jess has struggled with postnatal depression and is debating if having another baby is something she’d consider.

Credit: Jess Wright Instagram

While speaking to OK!, Jess explained, “When people were asking in the beginning about another one, I was thinking, ‘Are you crazy? I’ve just, just had this baby’”.

“But I am obviously getting older, I’m 38 this year, so it’s something that I have to consider quite soon which is scary”.

Discussing her battle with postnatal depression, Jess revealed if she decided to have another baby in the future, her family would be there to support her if she struggled with her mental health again.

“They would all be on it straight away. I mean, I was crying in front of my family the night I got home from the hospital. I didn’t know I had it then, I didn’t know how to explain how I felt”.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve so if there’s something up, they know about it”, she added.

Credit: Jess Wright Instagram

Speaking more about the possibility of adding a new addition to her family, the 37-year-old said, “I know everyone says, ‘Oh I wouldn’t have had another one’, but I’m sure people would because there are good times and you do forget the bad times”.

“Ultimately Presley’s just such a little dream and such an amazing little addition to our life so who knows?”.

Wright also admitted that she’d like to do a documentary about postnatal depression as many people don’t speak out about it and she wants to understand the condition more.

“I know what depression feels like and it was a form of that. I was open about it, I came out and told everyone because I wanted to help others. I’ve had people reach out about it, and I want to do more because it’s not spoken about enough and it’s something that needs to be addressed. So many women suffer in silence”.

Credit: Jess Wright Instagram

The mum-of-one continued, “Knowledge is power. This is why I want to do a documentary, I want to know the ins and outs of it. I want to know the hows, the whys, if we can prevent it, if it’s chemical or if it’s environmental”.

“I have so many questions, because for me, the more you know about something when you’re going through it, the more help you can get. Having a baby is the biggest blessing of life, so to then say that you feel down at the time that baby enters the world, it’s not nice”.

Jess added, “There are people that struggle to have children and also it makes it seem like you’re not happy that you have your baby. But that’s not it, it’s just a general feeling that consumes your body and your mind and you can’t control it”.