Jess Wright details filming TV feature about son’s heart disease

Jess Wright has been opening up about an upcoming TV segment she has recorded.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex will be appearing on BBC Morning Live to share an insight about the heart defect her son was diagnosed with earlier this year.

In August, Jess revealed that her two-year-old son had been diagnosed with a rare form of heart disease, called Bicuspid Aortic Valve.

To spread awareness, Jess has filmed a short piece about a recent hospital visit where she explores more about the disease and the charity that helps it.

Taking to Instagram, Wright opened up about her experience when filming the interview and TV feature to her 1.5M followers.

She shared a photo of herself in front of a camera and wrote, “Tomorrow morning catch me on @bbcmorninglive from 9.30 in a segment I recently recorded about Presley’s heart defect”.

“I visit the amazing @royalbrompton & explore Bicuspid Aortic Valve & similar conditions, the help that the hospital offer & how the @thebromptonfountain charity amongst others are there for us parents, & our children”.

The 39-year-old added, “I chat to a fellow heart mum & the CEO of the charity too. It was a tough day for me, one of the toughest I’ve ever had, but I kept reminding myself why I was there – to help others & raise awareness. Thank you to all involved @millymartin_tv @emmamorrismorrismorris @bbcmorninglive @bbc”.

Jess also unveiled some behind-the-scenes images to her Stories and confessed, “I cried so many tears but it is all to raise awareness for Bicuspid Aortic Valve & similar heart defects & the support that the hospital & charities offer our children aswell as us parents. @bbcmorninglive”.

“During this interview I had to take a moment out because I couldn't handle what I was witnessing”.

Credit: Jess Wright Instagram

Jess went on to reveal, “Part of me wanted to run & hide but the other knew that by staying & seeing it out I would have more of an idea what we have to come one day… it was all smiles until that happened”.

When first opening up about Presley’s condition, Jess explained, “A few months ago we learned that our son Presley has a congenital heart disease called ‘Bicuspid Aortic Valve’. Something he was born with & happens to a small 1% of us”.

“Essentially, instead of having three leaflets in his aortic valve, like most, he only has two. This condition affects how blood flows from the heart to the rest of the body and will require monitoring & care over time”.