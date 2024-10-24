Jess Wright ‘anxious’ as she shares health update on son

Jess Wright has shared a health update on her son Presley.

In August, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex revealed that her two-year-old son had been diagnosed with a rare form of heart disease, called Bicuspid Aortic Valve.

After a recent heart check, Jess has revealed how Presley got on at the appointment as well as sharing an insight into the anxiety and overwhelming feelings she feels due to her son’s condition.

Jess shared a video to her 1.5M Instagram followers that shows her taking Presley for his heart check.

During the footage, she explained, “We were off to Presley’s heart check, which we have to have every 12 weeks. The week leading up to this, I was in tears most days, struggling to sleep and beyond anxious which I now know to expect every time”.

“The apprehension we have whilst this test is going on is beyond and I can’t even put it into words”.

Later in the clip, Jess added, “Thank God on this occasion it’s good news, his levels haven’t changed”.

In the caption of the post, Jess shared more details about the difficult time by explaining, “This time last week…. The apprehension & anxiety I am having leading up to Presley’s 12 week checks is rather overwhelming. I’m very new to this so please bare with me”.

“We set off every time not knowing what we are going to be up against at these appointments… Quite frankly, it’s all consuming”.

She continued, “Here’s a little insight to our day. We have no idea what we have ahead of us but we know we have each other”.

“We have to wait to hear what our doctor is going to tell us each time & hope & pray we don’t hear any worser news just yet. Today was a win in our eyes”.

The former reality star closed off by praising her son and saying, “Presley you are the funniest, happiest & smiliest boy ever & we are going to navigate this journey together forever, I promise you son. Sending so much love to other heart mum & dads. It’s bloody tough”.

When first opening up about Presley’s ill-health, Jess told fans that he’ll need open heart surgery in the future as she stated, “A few months ago we learned that our son Presley has a congenital heart disease called ‘Bicuspid Aortic Valve’. Something he was born with & happens to a small 1% of us”.

“Essentially, instead of having three leaflets in his aortic valve, like most, he only has two. This condition affects how blood flows from the heart to the rest of the body and will require monitoring & care over time”.

“We are coming to terms with the fact that our son will need intervention at least twice in his life. By intervention I mean open heart surgery. Saying those words out loud physically hurts my soul”.