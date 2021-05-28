Jersey Shore stars Mike & Lauren Sorrentino welcome their first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Jersey Shore stars Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and his wife Lauren who have welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy!

The reality stars announced the exciting news on social media on Thursday evening, each of them sharing a series of gorgeous snaps of their new son, shortly after he was born.

They also revealed the sweet classical name they chose — Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Romeo is an Italian name derived from the Latin word ‘Romaeus’ which means ‘pilgrim to Rome’. It’s also of course a reference to one of Shakespeare’s most famous characters. Meanwhile, Reign is derived from English origins meaning ‘to rule’.

@mikethesituation

Both Mike and Lauren’s Instagram posts were flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family, fans and fellow Jersey Shore stars alike.

Jersey Shore alum Snooki lovingly wrote, “Welcome to my fam my gorgeous nephew!!! So so so exciting for you my besties! God bless and welcome to my parent club!!!!”

“Crying,” Jwoww simply commented as well as a stream of heart-eye emojis.

“Love all 3 of you !!!!!” gushed Deena Nicole Cortese, adding, “Cameron can’t wait to meet his bestie!!!!” referring to her own baby boy whom she gave birth to earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the official Jersey Shore Instagram account sweetly wrote, “Welcome to the fam Romeo!”

@mikethesituation

@mikethesituation

Mike and Lauren were college sweethearts and rekindled their romance in 2018, marrying that November. One year later, in November 2019, it was revealed that Lauren suffered a miscarriage at seven-weeks pregnant.

However, nearly exactly a year after that again, in November 2020, the couple announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their rainbow baby.

Posing in their kitchen, the couple spread flour all over their countertop, writing out the words, ‘Baby Sorrentino May 2021’. Captioning the announcement post, Mike excitedly wrote, “We have a Baby Situation”.