Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

In recent months, rumours of a split have been surrounding the couple, as both of them were spotted on several occasions without their wedding rings.

Now, after weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Jenny From The Block hitmaker Jennifer has filed for a legal separation from the Gone Girl actor.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, it has been revealed that Jennfier filed the papers yesterday (Tuesday, August 20) – exactly two years after they celebrated their second wedding ceremony at Ben’s home in Georgia.

Jennifer listed the date of their separation as being April 26 of this year. The 55-year-old actress also confirmed that the pair never signed a premarital agreement.

Jennifer and Ben – who are also affectionately known to fans as ‘Bennifer’ – were initially engaged to be married in 2002. However, two years later, they called off their relationship, citing the media pressures of their wedding as being the cause of their split.

In 2021, the pair rekindled their romance, and tied the knot in July 2022 at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. In the following month, Jennifer and Ben celebrated a more lavish ceremony in Georgia, which was attended by many famous faces.

Speaking to Vogue at the time, Jennifer reflected: “I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

Less than two years after they tied the knot, Jennifer and Ben were hit by continuous divorce rumours. In May of this year, during a press conference for her Netflix film Atlas, Jennifer was asked about the state of her marriage.

"You know better than that," she replied, refusing to confirm or deny the speculation.