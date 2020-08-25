Jennifer Lopez announced new beauty range called JLoBeauty

At last, the multi-talented icon, Jennifer Lopez is coming out with her own beauty range, and we can’t wait to try our hand at the J.Lo Glow!

Jennifer took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo of herself wearing a full face of bronzed and glowy makeup. The caption read, “Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon.”

While we’re still unsure about what this exciting new beauty range will consist of, judging by the products Jennifer used for the post, we can assume we’ll be getting a bronzer, some glowy highlighters, an eyeshadow palette and some classy nude sheen lipsticks.

Jennifer’s signature look of luminous bronzed skin combined with her radiant glow, have been envied by many for quite some time, ensuring that whatever her collection includes, we’re sure it will be a hot commodity.

Although, this isn’t J.Lo’s first foray into the beauty world. The 51-year-old came out with a collaboration with the famous makeup brand, Inglot, producing a 70 piece makeup collection in 2018.

Unfortunately we don’t know much else about Jennifer’s new beauty range, presumably called JLoBeauty. However, we live in hope that we won’t have long to wait to find out more. If the collection helps us look even slightly as good as Jennifer does, then it will be worth it.