Jennifer Lawrence debuts baby bump at ‘Don’t Look Up’ Premiere

Mum-to-be Jennifer Lawrence is absolutely glowing! The 31-year-old Hunger Games actress dazzled the red carpet on Sunday afternoon, as she attended the New York premiere for her upcoming film, Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her growing baby bump in a shimmery gold Dior gown, featuring sheer cape sleeves and statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

This is one of the first public events which Jennifer has attended since confirming her pregnancy this past September. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the American Hustle star revealed that she plans to keep her baby out of the conversation and out of the public eye as much as possible.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Jennifer said.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she added.

“I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Of course Jennifer wasn’t the only Hollywood star to hit the red carpet this past weekend, as Don’t Look Up features an absolutely incredible star-studded cast, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

It follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) who make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care.

Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don’t Look Up is due to premiere in select cinemas on December 10, and will land on Netflix just a few weeks later on December 24. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;