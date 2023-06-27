Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on Liam Hemsworth affair rumours

Jennifer Lawrence has finally broken her silence on THOSE rumours!

The Silver Linings Playbook star had been facing renewed speculation in recent months that she had had an affair with Liam Hemsworth.

The two actors starred alongside each other in The Hunger Games movie franchise between 2012 and 2015, and it was alleged that romantic sparks might have flown between them during that time.

Now, Jennifer has taken the opportunity to address the rumours in full.

Credit: Watch What Happens Live!

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s chat show Watch What Happens Live!, the 32-year-old took part in a game of Plead The Fifth. During the game, presenter Andy took the chance to ask Jennifer if there was any truth to the affair rumours.

“Not true,” Jennifer stated in response.

“Total rumour,” she continued. “We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence.”

Credit: Murray Close

Jennifer was referring to a previous admission that she had made on the same talk show in 2015. At the time, Andy had asked the Oscar winner if it was true that she had once kissed Liam off-camera.

“Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” Jennifer had laughed in response, before confirming that the particular rumour was true.

Speculation of a possible affair involving Liam was first re-ignited following a music video by his ex-wife Miley Cyrus. The Flowers video showcased Miley looking glamorous in the Hollywood Hills, and wearing a stunning gold dress.

Credit: Miley Cyrus YouTube

At the time, fans noted that Miley’s gown could have been a nod to the gold dress that Jennifer wore to the The Hunger Games premiere with Liam in March 2012.

In an interview with British Vogue last month, Miley denied that Flowers was solely about her marriage to Liam.

"I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself,” the 30-year-old singer detailed.