Jennifer Anniston & David Schwimmer are reportedly dating IRL

Could our favourite TV couple be actually dating in real life? It certainly seems like it anyway!

Friends fans everywhere are rejoicing at the moment as rumours fly that Hollywood stars Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are getting closer and rekindling that old spark of chemistry.

During the highly anticipated Friends Reunion which aired in May, it was revealed that these two cast members had a serious flirtationship back in the day, when they were first filming the iconic sitcom.

It turns out that magnetic chemistry between Ross and Rachel wasn’t completely acted after all!

“The first season… we… I had a major crush on Jen,” David stammered in the interview segment with James Corden, to which Jennifer replied, “It was reciprocated.”

However, 54-year-old David then went on to explain the saddest truth of all, much like their on-screen characters, David and Jennifer could never get the timing right. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other,” David said, adding, “But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary and we both respected that.”

To this, Matt Le Blanc hilariously quips, “Bulls**t!” which causes the audience to erupt in laughter.

Is it their time now though? David and Jennifer are both currently single so perhaps their two ships could finally get on schedule! Now that Bennifer have reunited we know anything is possible!

It seems the pair might finally be getting their ‘Happily Ever After’ as an insider revealed to Closer, that Jennifer and David have been getting quite close again recently since filming the Friends 25th anniversary special, and are currently dating.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there,” the inside source revealed.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.” During this trip it was reported that Jennifer and David enjoyed some “quality time” together hanging out in Jennifer’s home and cooking together each evening.

“They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” the insider continued.

While these rumours have yet to be confirmed, we can only live and dream of the day when these two lovebirds finally figure it out — after all, he’s her lobster!