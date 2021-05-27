Jen Anniston & David Schwimmer secretly fancied each other

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for — Friends: The Reunion is finally here! Dropping on the Now TV streaming service this morning, fans have been eagerly watching this special reunion unfold, with quite a few show secrets being revealed.

One of which is the real-life crushes both Jennier Anniston and David Schwimmer had for each other off camera, while filming Friends. It turns out that magnetic chemistry between Ross and Rachel wasn’t completely acted after all!

When TV host James Corden asked whether there were any off-screen romances between the cast, Jennifer and David confirmed the exciting news.

“Will you allow me to ask what I would consider a cheeky question? It's hard not to recognise that you're all young, hot, good-looking successful actors. It's inconceivable to me that there weren't perhaps off screen romances,” James wondered, echoing what I think we were all thinking.

Of course Jennifer’s and David’s eyes met from across the couch, everyone taking a brief pause before Jennifer bravely said, “Well… I mean… David… the first season.”

“The first season… we… I had a major crush on Jen,” David stammered, to which Jennifer replied, “It was reciprocated.”

However, 54-year-old David then went on to explain the saddest truth of all, much like their on-screen characters, David and Jennifer could never get the timing right. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other,” David said, adding, “But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary and we both respected that.”

To this, Matt Le Blanc hilariously quips, “Bulls**t!” which causes the audience to erupt in laughter.

The tragic love story doesn’t end there though! When it came to Ross and Rachel’s first kiss, which takes place in the iconic episode, ‘The One Where Ross Finds Out’, Jennifer recalls feeling regret over the fact that the two never got to have a real first kiss, off camera.

“I remember saying to David 'it's gonna be really such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television' and sure enough the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” the actress said, as hearts shattered across the world.