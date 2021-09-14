Jennifer Aniston responds to rumours she’s dating David Schwimmer

Actress Jennifer Aniston has finally broken her silence and addressed those exciting dating rumours with Friends co-star David Schwimmer.

The Friends fandom has been kept on the edge of their seats all year due to the highly anticipated and long-awaited Friends reunion which took place in May, shortly followed by some very interesting rumours.

About a month ago there had been whispers that Friends stars Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer had started dating, after it was revealed earlier this summer that the two had a serious crush on each other during those early days filming Friends.

During the Friends reunion, both David and Jennifer admitted to fancying each other while filming season one of the hit 90’s sitcom. “But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary and we both respected that,” David said, explaining why the two never got together.

However, a source revealed to Closer in August that Jennifer and David had started to rekindle those old sparks, and have reconnected since filming the reunion. “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there,” the insider revealed.

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A,” the source added.

However, 54-year-old Jennifer has now come out to set the record straight once and for all. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about how she felt upon hearing these rumours Jennifer said, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother!”

“But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true,” Jennifer reflected.

There you have it — Ross and Rachel might have been able to work things out, but it seems like David and Jennifer are destined to be just friends forever.