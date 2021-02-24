Jennier Garner and Mark Ruffalo share adorable reunion photos

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, the stars of our beloved teen rom-com, 13 Going On 30 have finally reunited, 17 years after that iconic movie hit our screens.

With the pair back together again in Vancouver, working on their new upcoming film, The Adam Project, Mark shared an adorable photo of them beaming at the camera, captioning the adorable post, “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?

Meanwhile, Jennifer shared the same snap to her own Instagram account, writing, “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal.”

Understandably, fans have been going wild over this amazing blast from the past. “OMG, Jena AND Matt,” one fan exclaimed referring to their characters’ names in the hit 2004 film, followed by a stream of heart-eyes emojis.

“30 year-olds (who are secretly 13 year-olds) everywhere are swooning. Matty and Jenna forever,” another follower gushed.

Reunited and working together again, Jennifer and Mark are playing a mother and father in their upcoming film The Adam Project. The movie features Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who must travel back in time to help his father, when he runs into his 13-year-old self.

Also, just so you all know, 13 Going On 30 is currently available on Netflix UK and Ireland in case anyone's in the mood for a re-watch!