Jeff Brazier reflects how he helped his sons through their grief

Jeff Brazier has opened up about the difficulties he has faced in parenthood, following the death of his sons’ mother, Jade Goody.

Former Big Brother star Jade tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 27, after being diagnosed with cervical cancer just one year earlier.

Jeff, who was no longer in a relationship with Jade at the time of her death, shared two sons with her – Bobby, who was five when his mother passed, and Freddie, who was four.

Now, 15 years after Jade’s passing, Jeff has been reflecting on the difficulties he faced with raising their two sons alone.

During last night’s episode of Celebrity Race Across The World, which Jeff is currently starring in alongside Freddie, the 45-year-old explained how he helped his boys through their grief.

“I think when the boys lost their mum, I really doubled down on putting all of my time, effort, attention, focus on my children,” he admitted.

“I needed to be there, helping them to navigate whatever the future was going to look like for them, given their loss. And I'm still playing that role,” he explained, before going on to add: “The more Fred does for himself, I know that he can start to push on in life.”

In a later scene, Jeff went on to confess that he feels as though he has lost a part of himself.

“It's hard to switch off and sometimes I think I'm being too serious. Everything is my responsibility, and it has been for such a long time, because I think as a man you probably don't rate your chances of coping, so you do what comes naturally to you, which is to take all the responsibility and just focus on the situation,” he stated.

“I have absolutely 100 per cent lost the ability to play, but I think that it's something that I need to regain. I think I need Freddie to show me really, and I need to get back to… I need to get back to what I used to be. I'm sure that's possible,” he concluded.