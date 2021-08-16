Jason Momoa reunites with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke

One of our favourite Game Of Thrones couples had the sweetest reunion this past weekend, and the photos are just too much!

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa and Me Before You star Emilia Clarke had a mini Game of Thrones reunion on Saturday night when the pair met up for the early birthday party of Game of Thrones co-creator, David Benioff.

Both actors posted amazing photos to their Instagram pages, documenting this wonderful moment.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” 34-year-old Emilia wrote in the caption alongside a sweet photo of herself swept up in her former co-star’s arms, both of them beaming at the camera.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Jason posted a series of snaps to his own social media page, as he wrote, “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes,” alongside three snaps of the pair in various adorable poses.

Jason also shared two lovely snaps with the birthday boy, David Benioff, as he continued in the caption, “birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j”.

Appearing in the first season of Game of Thrones, Momoa played the powerful warlord, Khal Drogo, who was married to Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, played by Emilia Clarke throughout the show’s run which ended in 2019.

While the pair were only together on the show for quite a short time, lasting just one season, their controversial yet endearing relationship became one of the fans' favourites.

The pair have famously been keeping in touch ever since their on-screen romance, meeting up and sharing photos of each other about once a year. Appearing on the Graham Norton show back in 2019, Momoa revealed that he calls up the British actress every time he travels to the UK.