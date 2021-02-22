Jason Donovan has had to quit Dancing on Ice due to back injury

Another one bites the dust as they say, with Jason Donovan being the latest celebrity to be forced out of Dancing on Ice this year due to injuries.

This season of Dancing on Ice has seen an unprecedented amount of casualties, with many celebrities and professional skaters being forced to withdraw themselves from the competition.

This long list includes both Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers who opted out of the series early on due to both of them suffering injuries.

Comedian Rufus Hound and Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant were both forced to withdraw from the competition along with their skating partners due to them testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Neighbours star Jason Donovan revealed that due to back problems, he wouldn’t be able to participate in last week’s show, on the advice of his doctors. Due to all of the celebrity injuries, Dancing on Ice was put on pause last week, and instead a special episode featuring best bits from over the years aired last Sunday night.

However, when Jason initially announced that he would be taking a week off, he wished to make a speedy recovery and be able to rejoin the competition this Sunday. It’s now been confirmed though that the 52-year-old actor has had to withdraw himself from the series altogether.

An ITV spokesperson has come out to say, “Jason Donovan has brought us so much joy with his performances on Dancing On Ice – from Priscilla through to the tango.”

“Our thanks go to Jason and his partner Alex for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

As of now it’s uncertain what the fate of the series will be this year, with this many celebrities dropping out.

More to follow.